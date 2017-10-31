Google Earth 准备好要来到其他浏览器上了

今年稍早的时候Google Earth 首度由桌面应用跨足到了浏览器领域，成为可以直接在 Chrome 里执行的 app。Google 今天解释说这并不是 Google 独厚自家的产品，而是当初写成浏览器 App 的时候并没有什么好的通用方式，所以 Google 最终选择了性能较好的 Native Client，供 Chrome 和 Google Earth 使用。
不过，Google 并没有放弃让 Google Earth 可以在所有浏览器上使用的努力，随着 W3C 上的 WebAssembly 标准渐趋成熟，Google Earth 团队也开始将代码 port 过去。经过半年的努力，终于得以在 Chrome Dev Summit 上示范目前为止的成果，顺利在 Firefox 上执行 Google Earth。由于 Safari 和 Edge 都表明会支持 WebAssembly 标准，未来这两个平台理当也能跑 Google Earth，让这个展示地球之美的服务真正能在所有的主流浏览器上使用呢。
Notice anything about this screenshot? Yep, that's #GoogleEarth on @firefox. Demo only for now, but stay tuned: https://t.co/yIy9gcLyfA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OedCej5G8y— Google Earth (@googleearth) October 27, 2017