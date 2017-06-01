全球最大飞机终于准备好要测试了

早在 2015 年 8 月时，有微软联合创始人 Paul Allen 投资的 Stratolaunch Systems 就宣布将会在 2016 年试飞全球最大的飞机 Stratolaunch。但最终计划并没有成行，而直到今天，情况才终于有了新的进展。早些时候，Allen 在 Twitter 上公开了一张飞机出库的照片，并且在下面写道此举是为了进行「燃料测试」。
Stratolaunch 是历史上最大的全组合式飞机，它在长度上几乎可以看作两架波音 747 的合体，由 6 台 747 引擎推动，载荷接近 230 吨。打造这么一架飞机的初衷，是为了在空中发射火箭，这样就可以节省燃料并且不会让发射受到天气的影响。之前 Stratolaunch Systems 曾表示希望让 Stratolaunch 在 2020 年前开始正式投入使用，现在来看虽然进程有些变化，但达成原来的目标应该还是有希望的吧。
.@Stratolaunch came out of the hangar for fuel testing. More pictures soon! pic.twitter.com/RCNgSpgG6W— Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) May 31, 2017